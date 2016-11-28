Low enrollment affects course availability

After the $4.98 million-dollar budget cut for 2016-2017, UHCL adjusts program availability in hopes to increase student enrollment for the future.
The Signal’s managing editor, Brandon Peña, interviews the Student Government Association’s President, AJ Johnson about the newly passed amendments and the future of SGA. Johnson lays out the Executive Council’s ideas to implement an online voting system, debate nights and other changes to the election process of SGA officers.
The Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues (SPSSI) held a congressional lunch seminar in conjunction with the Honorable James P. McGovern Oct. 25 on the topic of discrimination against the LGBTQ community.
Alex Malone, director of the Bayou Theater, lets students know about his background as well as what is in store for the Bayou Theater’s future.
Barnes and Noble has partnered with Promoversity, an online promotional products company that offers schools, organizations and corporations promotional products at a low price.
UHCL is a culturally diverse campus, yet we don’t offer many courses in cultural history.