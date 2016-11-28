News for the week of November 28, 2016

News

Low enrollment affects course availability

 By: Ciara Suesberry

After the $4.98 million-dollar budget cut for 2016-2017, UHCL adjusts program availability in hopes to increase student enrollment for the future.

Campus News & Life

SGA President discusses future changes

 By: Brandon Pena

The Signal’s managing editor, Brandon Peña, interviews the Student Government Association’s President, AJ Johnson about the newly passed amendments and the future of SGA. Johnson lays out the Executive Council’s ideas to implement an online voting system, debate nights and other changes to the election process of SGA officers.

News

UHCL professor gives presentation on the LGBTQ community at the nation’s capital

 By: Cassidy Smith

The Society for the Psychological Study of Social Issues (SPSSI) held a congressional lunch seminar in conjunction with the Honorable James P. McGovern Oct. 25 on the topic of discrimination against the LGBTQ community.

Features

Director Alex Malone talks about future of UHCL’s Bayou Theater

 By: Jonathan Chapa

Alex Malone, director of the Bayou Theater, lets students know about his background as well as what is in store for the Bayou Theater’s future.

Campus News & Life

Promoversity ignites student orgs to design/sell promo products

 By: Jhonatan Guerrero

Barnes and Noble has partnered with Promoversity, an online promotional products company that offers schools, organizations and corporations promotional products at a low price.

Columns

The need for more cultural history courses at UHCL during this point in history

 By: Kate Gaddis

UHCL is a culturally diverse campus, yet we don’t offer many courses in cultural history.

